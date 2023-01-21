MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-alarm fire in Meriden tore through a house on North Broad Street on Saturday.

One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and one person was brought to the hospital. Extent of injuries is currently unknown.

There were some minor injuries to firefighters, and the house is considered a total loss by authorities.

Meriden state representative Michael Quinn posted videos of the fire on his Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.