PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WTNH) – Caught on camera! A whale landed on a boat in Massachusetts on Sunday off the coast of Plymouth.

The whale breached the water and landed on the front of the 19-foot fishing boat.

The bow dipped into the water. The two people on the boat were not injured.

Whales have been spotted several times in that area in the past week. Boaters are warned to stay at least 100 yards away from whales.