STAMFORD, Conn. (AP/NMW) – After “voluntarily” stepping away from some of his responsibilities last month, Vince McMahon has announced his retirement from the WWE.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always. I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

McMahon’s announcement comes just over a month after the WWE’s board of directors announced an investigation into both McMahon and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of talent relations, amid allegations that McMahon agreed to pay $3 million to a former employee with whom he had an affair, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing documentation and sources “familiar with the board inquiry.” McMahon used his own money, which was to be paid to the employee in increments over a five-year period, according to the report.

Amid the probe, McMahon stepped back from his duties as chairman and CEO, according to a press release issued in June. His daughter Stephanie McMahon was announced as the interim CEO and chairwoman.

Stephanie McMahon remains Chairwoman and co-CEO, according to Vince McMahon’s most recent statements. Stephanie McMahon will share CEO duties with Nick Khan, McMahon said.

