HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the school year the Hartford Public Library is teaming up with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and glasses to kids.

The program is open to kids aged 5 to 18 and no insurance is necessary. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the library. The first session is Monday at the Dwight Library on New Park Avenue.

More information on Vision to Learn can be found on their website.

The Schedule for Vision to Learn is listed below:

August 15

Dwight Library

7 New Park Ave.

August 16

Barbour Library

261 Barbour St.

August 17

Albany Library

1250 Albany Ave.

August 22

Camp Field Library

30 Campfield Ave.

August 23

Park Street Library @ the Lyric

603 Park St.

August 24

Downtown Library

500 Main St.