HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the school year the Hartford Public Library is teaming up with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and glasses to kids.
The program is open to kids aged 5 to 18 and no insurance is necessary. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the library. The first session is Monday at the Dwight Library on New Park Avenue.
More information on Vision to Learn can be found on their website.
The Schedule for Vision to Learn is listed below:
August 15
Dwight Library
7 New Park Ave.
August 16
Barbour Library
261 Barbour St.
August 17
Albany Library
1250 Albany Ave.
August 22
Camp Field Library
30 Campfield Ave.
August 23
Park Street Library @ the Lyric
603 Park St.
August 24
Downtown Library
500 Main St.