News

Visually-impaired kids participate in 'Beeping Egg Hunt' in New York

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 06:04 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 06:05 AM EDT

NEW YORK (WTNH) - Children who are visually impaired don't often get to participate in Easter egg hunts, but that all changed at a school for the blind in New York.

Kids there were treated to a 'Beeping Egg Hunt' on Tuesday. The eggs are wired with the help of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Related: Health hazards for pets during Easter time

2019 was the second annual Beeping Egg Hunt in the city.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center