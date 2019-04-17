Visually-impaired kids participate in 'Beeping Egg Hunt' in New York

NEW YORK (WTNH) - Children who are visually impaired don't often get to participate in Easter egg hunts, but that all changed at a school for the blind in New York.

Kids there were treated to a 'Beeping Egg Hunt' on Tuesday. The eggs are wired with the help of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Related: Health hazards for pets during Easter time

2019 was the second annual Beeping Egg Hunt in the city.