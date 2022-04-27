(WTNH) – A vote on a juvenile crime bill is expected to come up in the Connecticut House of Representatives on Wednesday. Republican leaders still are not satisfied with all the details.

This is despite law enforcement leaders on Tuesday giving their endorsement to the proposals in the bill. The bill does combine proposals from both sides of the aisle for repeat offenders, which include extending juvenile holds, authorizing GPS monitoring bracelets, and a car theft task force. Republicans say more needs to be done.

“What we’re seeing before us on the agenda, in the calendar, is treating symptoms, but it’s not going to the causes, and unless we address the causes of the crime, it’s going to continue,” said Chief Scott Sansom, East Hartford Police Department.

“It’s giving us the short-term tools that help us deal with the problem that my officers are seeing on the street,” said Senator Kevin Kelly (R).

The bill also includes $1 million for a state police gun task force and $2 million for outreach diversionary programs. Sources tell News 8 there is concern that the bill may make it through the House, but stall in the Senate.