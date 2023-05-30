Franklin County, VT – Vermont State police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping someone from Peacham earlier this year.

36-year-old Nichole Cloutier is believed to be in Franklin or Caledonia County. Police say she’s violating the conditions of her release. In February, police arrested Cloutier for kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault. Police say she and another man held a woman against her will in their truck for hours before she could escape.

If you know where Cloutier may be, call the state police.