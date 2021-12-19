Waitress in Prospect receives nearly $2K tip ahead of holidays

PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — A waitress at a restaurant in Prospect received nearly $2,000 in a single tip during her shift, showing a true example of paying-it-forward.

The waitress, who works at The Kitchen in Prospect Bar and Grill, was saying goodbye to customers at a table she was serving, but they weren’t ready to leave just yet. In a video posted on social media, the waitress asks, “Why is everyone videoing me?” One of the customers tells her to look down at the bill, where she saw a stack of money. She proceeded to count the bills – totaling $1,920, and began to cry.

Another co-worker noted in the video that the event was actually planned; one of the customers who left the tip had posted on Facebook that he wanted to surprise a waitress in the area who was in need of some help, and the co-worker from Prospect restaurant reached out.

The waitress, along with the generous customers, all embraced.

See the full video below.

Courtesy: Natuzza Dimasi

