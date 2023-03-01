View Post

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford is taking a major step toward consolidating the town’s two high schools.

The board of education voted 8 to 1 to combine Sheehan and Lyman Hall high schools into one school. The schools will merge into Lyman Hall High School at its Pond Hill Road site.

It’s a conversation that’s been circulating for many years — and so has the strong emotions that come with a decision.

“Well, me personally, I would like to keep it at two schools,” Tom Ferrari said. “I think that these kids need more one-on-one attention to learn, and if you cram them all into one school, I think it would be a bad idea.”

Others think a merger is a good idea.

“It allows for there to be one high school, and maybe that’s a good thing,” John Silvestri said. “It allows for less money to be spent on two high schools, and maybe that’s a good thing, too.”

The new high school would be about 300,000 square feet and cost about $216 million.