WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A special event in Wallingford raised money and awareness in support of Connecticut’s largest adaptive sports program.

Hundreds of runners laced up and tackled a tricky course filled with all sorts of obstacles, including fire and mud pits, rope swings and water slides.

The event raised money for the Gaylord Sports Association, which helps provide adaptive sports for individuals with physical and visual disabilities, including wounded veterans.

“They played a huge part in my recovery, and my road to now, to help keep me motivated, to show me that life goes on,” said Jay Ross, an adaptive athlete at the Gaylord Sports Association. “I’m still able to do everything I was able to do pre-accident. So I love them for being in my life, I thank them, and it’s days like this where I’m so appreciative for them.”

The gauntlet took place on the campus of Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford.