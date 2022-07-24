WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The hot weather on Sunday didn’t stop the All-American Truck Show in Wallingford.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, organizers say they’re happy to bring back the event.

It featured close to 200 trucks and other classic cars. The show benefitted the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Springfield, Massachusetts, which sees 12,000 patients from across New England each year and treats them free of charge.

“At the Springfield location we provide top medical care for children across New England and upstate New York who have neuromuscular conditions and cleft lip and palate,” said Kerri-Lynn Tichy, development officer at Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Organizers said Sunday’s event was a big success. Revenue from the truck show’s ticket raffle and food sales will go directly to the hospital.