MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man was arrested for assaulting a police officer in Milford on Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m. a Milford police officer patrolling the downtown area of Milford Center was flagged down by Eli’s Tavern’s security. As the officer made his way to the scene at 50 Daniel St., he observed a man in a fighting stance yelling at the security team members.

The man was identified as Trevor Angeletti, 25, of Wallingford.

Trevor Angeletti. Courtesy of the Milford PD.

As the officer got closer to the scene, he observed Angeletti assault and push an innocent man walking by to the ground. The officer yelled at Angeletti to get him to stop. Angeletti then rushed at the officer, pulled back his arm and swung at the officer with the intent to punch him twice, according the Milford police.

The police officer attempted to stop Angeletti but he pushed the police officer across the street into the side of a police vehicle causing the door to cave in. The officer was then knocked to the ground, which caused injuries to both of his knees.

Several security members from Eli’s and Stonebridge stepped in to assist and restrain Angeletti. Additional Milford police officers then arrived to the scene and took Angeletti into custody.

Angeletti was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with police, breach of peace in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the first degree, according to the Milford police.