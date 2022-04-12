WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police arrested a woman in connection with a domestic dispute on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of a domestic dispute on Lucy Circle in Wallingford at 1:24 on Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that a woman fled the scene with a juvenile from the home after assaulting another female. The woman was identified as Omamh Hussein, 31.

According to police, Hussein engaged in a physical altercation where she choked, hit and threw a knife at another female. Hussein fled the scene with a seven-year-old child in an older van with California plates.

Officers located Hussein with assistance from the Trumbull Police Department arrested at the Westfield Mall in Trumbull. Both Hussein and the child were uninjured.

After her arrest, Hussein was transported to the Wallingford Police Department for processing and was released a $5,000 bond.

Hussein was arraigned in court on Monday.