WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police have made an arrest for the vandalization of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial at Dutton Park on two separate occasions.

Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Maxx Frisco with two counts of violating the Connecticut General Statute of criminal mischief in the first degree.

Frisco was released on a $5000 bond and is due to appear at the Meriden Superior Court on June 27.

The Wallingford Police Department previously investigated the two separate vandalism cases on the memorial on June 8 and 9. In both instances, derogatory and obscene images and words were spray-painted on the monument, according to police. Frisco was later identified as the suspect.

An arrest warrant for Frisco was signed on June 13 and he turned himself in later that same day, according to police.