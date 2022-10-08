Ahead of peak flu season, Walmart and Hartford Healthcare are teaming up for a flu shot and COVID booster clinic, along with other immunizations.

It’s all part of “Wellness Wednesday” taking place at Walmart retail stores across the country and right here in Connecticut. Organizers told News 8 they want to make healthcare more affordable and accessible.

“It’s a day where we come together and we try to support the community with screenings immunizations, vision, all kinds of different health care objectives to try to help support the community,” said Jenn Nemec, director of health and wellness at Walmart.

“Wellness Day” at Walmart started in 2014 and is held every quarter. The next one will be in January.