Walmart ends car seat recycling promotion after collecting nearly 1 million car seats

(CNN) – Walmart’s new car seat recycling program was so successful, the event is ending early.

The company was offering a $30 gift card to anyone who brought in an old car seat.

It was part of a recycling effort with Terracycle to keep plastic out of landfills.

The event started on September 16 and was supposed to end on September 30.

The store ended the program after nearly a million car seats were collected, the company said in a statement to USA Today.

It also said that’s the equivalent of diverting 200 million plastic bottles from landfills.