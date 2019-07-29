Walmart, Nordstorm opening pick-up only stores

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Walmart and Nordstrom are trying out new stores where customers can’t shop.

Walmart’s newly opened prototype called a Walmart pick-up point is located outside Chicago.

Not only do customers not go inside they don’t even get out of their cars.

Instead, an employee comes out and loads whatever items they’ve already ordered into their car.

It’s similar to Nordstrom local, a concept Nordstrom launched in Los Angeles two years ago and is now expanding to New York.

These types of stores let retailers target consumers that don’t want to wait for home delivery but, live in areas where building large physical locations is expensive.

Both Walmart and Nordstrom also offer “Buy online, pick-up in store” at their traditional brick and mortar locations.

