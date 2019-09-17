Walmart offering gift cards to those who trade-in child car seats

(WTNH) — Walmart is launching a new car seat trade-in promotion where participants can earn a gift card.

Anyone who trades in a seat their child has outgrown will receive a $30 gift card. The super store is partnering with recycling business Terracycle to help keep car seats out of landfills.

There’s a two car seat trade-in limit per household. The event runs through the end of the month.

