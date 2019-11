HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Republican leaders in the Connecticut State Senate have put an alternative transportation plan on the table at the Capitol that includes no new taxes and no highway tolls. They're doing it with a complicated re-financing of state obligations and using some of the state's 'Rainy Day Fund.'

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) saying, "A historic amount of money that's in the 'Rainy Day Fund,' historic."