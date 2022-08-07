MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 5K in Milford combined the best parts of summer: a run, the beach and ice cream.

People of all ages embraced the heat and took part in the 16th annual Walnut Beach 5K. It benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Milford, which helps more than 700 kids every year.

“We’ve gone from being a tiny little community center to a place kids go to every day to have support with their food insecurity, or a positive place to go to, a postive adult they can turn to and confide in.” said Milford Boys and Girls Club CEO Megan Altomare. “There’s everything for all of the kids and we’re very very happy to be part of their lives and the community.”

The best part? Every participant got to indulge in a sweet treat at Walnut Beach Creamery after the race.