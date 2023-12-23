NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A wanted man has been arrested after evading a motor vehicle accident in November that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

On Nov. 7 officers from the Norwalk Police Department reported to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Madison St. for reports of a driver evading a motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by the evading vehicle.

Police began their investigation by interviewing witnesses, evaluating surveillance footage, and collecting evidence from the scene. Through those efforts, police were able to locate the evading vehicle and secure an arrest warrant.

Now after more than a month of investigating, police say they have arrested 44-year-old Anouce Souffrant of Norwalk.

Souffrant is charged with evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury. His bond is set at $100,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5