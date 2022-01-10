Warming centers begin to open as temperatures expected to drop Monday night

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sub-zero temperatures are heading our way, putting some people in jeopardy, particularly those working outside and the homeless population.

That’s where warming stations come in to help keep people safe from the cold.

By 5 or 6 p.m. on Monday, the temperature is expected to fall into the teens and that’s going to make the wind chill feel like it’s below zero.

Warming centers across the state will be open for the homeless population and the public is being encouraged to drop off non-perishable pre-wrapped snack foods, fruits, and beverages.

Here’s a list of warming centers:

Hamden:

Grace & St. Peter’s Episcopal – 2927 Dixwell Avenue

7 p.m.-7 a.m.

Hartford:

110 Washington Street

6 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Meriden:

Shelter Now: 43 Saint Casimir Drive

Waterbury:

14320 North Main Street

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday