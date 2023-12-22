WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The White House says it’s hoping a temporary ceasefire deal happens soon, this comes as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza grows more dire by the day.

Negotiators are struggling to find a plan to pause the fighting that both sides will agree on.

“There is an immense amount of suffering inside Gaza,” said National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Israel says it will only agree to limited humanitarian pauses until all hostages are released.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the goal to defeat Hamas still remains.

Thursday, the U.N. reported more than 570,000 people inside Gaza are facing a catastrophic food crisis.

International groups like the World Food Programme say a ceasefire is the only way to stop the suffering.