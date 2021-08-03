House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for Cuomo to resign

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a media availability at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Pelosi announced on Thursday that she’s creating a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it is “imperative that we seek the truth.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. This after an investigation into sexual harassment claims against the governor spearheaded by Attorney General Letitia James found evidence of sexual harassment by the governor.

“Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed. As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth. Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”

New York Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer renewed their call for the governor to resign following the report. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is calling for the governor to resign and face criminal charges.