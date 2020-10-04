Trump surprises supporters outside Walter Reed, releases video on Twitter thanking hospital staff

BETHESDA, MD (WTNH) — President Donald Trump was seen in a motorcade outside Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

In footage from ABC, the president was seen waving from inside a slow-moving SUV to a cheering crowd enthusiastically chanting “We love Trump” along both sides of the road in Bethesda.

“God bless our president!…He is a hero, that man,” one onlooker shouted as the motorcade drove by.

RELATED: What will happen to the debates? Trump’s diagnosis throws schedule into limbo

After the motorcade cleared the area, passing cars hoked at the waving crowd donning Trump flags.

This comes shortly after the president released a video message on Twitter thanking the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed and announcing a “little surprise to the patriots out on the street.”

ABC reports, it is not believed the president was discharged from the hospital at this time.

RELATED: Pres. Trump releases 4-minute video from hospital; doctor says President remains off supplemental oxygen

Trump is being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital after he, the first lady, and many of his close aids and staff all tested positive for the virus only days ago.