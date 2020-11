This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States Tuesday — and a long night of waiting for results in key battlegrounds on the cards. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTNH)– ABC News projects that President- Elect Joe Biden will win the state of Georgia. This raises his electoral vote count to 306.

Georgia is currently conducting a hand-audit of the nearly 5 million votes cast in the state in the presidential race.

ABC News also projects that President Donald Trump will win the state of North Carolina, which brings his electoral votes to 232.