Amtrak issuing travel advisory in D.C. area for Biden’s Inauguration

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — Amtrak is issuing a travel advisory in Washington D.C. ahead of the presidential Inauguration Wednesday.

Detours, as well as pedestrian and traffic patterns, have been put in place around Washington Union Station, which will require more time for people to get to the station.

Amtrak will continue to operate service as scheduled, except for some services in Virginia. There will be no Northeast Regional service south of Washington D.C., including all Virginia stations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Amtrak says they are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers in Washington and across the nation after the violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Amtrak will be increasing police presence to ensure compliance with Amtrak’s policies, and those who do not comply will be removed. Ticket sales will also be limited, and people are required to wear masks at all times.