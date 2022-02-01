Biden mulls SCOTUS nomination; senators weigh in

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House is moving forward with plans to select a new Supreme Court nominee by the end of the month.

Tuesday, the president met with two top senators to devise a plan forward. President Joe Biden got together with his former colleagues Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to discuss his plans to appoint a new Supreme Court justice.

“I’m serious when I say I want the advice of the Senate,” Biden said.

Sen. Durbin and Sen. Grassley are the two highest-ranking members on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee and are key to getting the president’s nominee through Congress.

Before their meeting, Sen. Durbin said he’s eager to move quickly despite concerns over COVID-19.

“We’ve become so accustomed to Zoom meetings and virtual contacts; I don’t see how it will slow down the process at all. In fact, it may speed it up,” he said.

Durbin also said in the end, he expects some Republican support. But Sen. Grassley said he’s undecided.

“I won’t have any comment until I see who he nominates,” Grassley said.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said he, too, is keeping an open mind. But he criticized the president for limiting his pool of options to just black women.

“It’s too early to say,” Hawley said. “I think it’s the wrong approach to exclude people on the basis of race.”

On Tuesday, the White House defended against criticism that said the president is discriminating.

“His focus is on picking someone who is imminently qualified, who is ready to serve,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The president hopes to announce his selection before the end of the month.