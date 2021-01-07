Capitol PD say reports of officer’s death are not accurate, officer remains in critical condition

Police stand as supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Capitol Police say reports of the death of one of their officers following Wednesday’s riots at Capitol Hill are not accurate.

They say the officer in question remains in critical condition.

In a statement from Capitol Police, they say, “Media reports regarding the death of a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer are not accurate. Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away. We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time.”

