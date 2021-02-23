CDC director says it’s key to fix U.S.’s public health infrastructure to prevent another pandemic

(WTNH) — The CDC director says it’s key to fix the country’s public health infrastructure to prevent another pandemic like COVID-19.

Dr. Robhelle Walensky spoke in front of the House Labor, Health, and Human Services Committee Tuesday afternoon. She says, despite having three public health emergencies like H1N1, Ebola, and Zika over the last 12 years, the U.S. never improved its infrastructure to handle something like COVID.

“To address the weaknesses in our public health infrastructure that left our country vulnerable to this pandemic…Now is the time to scale up our work to better understand and combat how systemic racism contributes to health inequities.”

Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro says her subcommittee will have a formal meeting Wednesday on how to improve the public health infrastructure.