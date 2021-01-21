CT congressional delegation outraged after reports National Guardsmen forced to vacate Capitol, sent to parking garage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s delegation members in Washington are outraged after reports came out Thursday night saying hundreds of National Guard members were “told to vacate congressional grounds and are now taking their rest breaks outside and in nearby parking garages.”

The Guard members sent to the nation’s capital as extra security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration had been sleeping and taking their breaks in the congressional buildings up through Wednesday’s ceremonies.

Senator Chris Murphy said on Twitter of the news, “Unacceptable. Numerous Senators working to fix this as we speak. I just got off the phone with the acting Capitol Police Chief who insists there was no general request for the Guard to vacate the building. But whatever happened, they are working to fix the problem now.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro added, “This is no way to treat the men and women called in to keep us safe. I’m working to get to the bottom of it.”

In a statement to ABC News Thursday night, Capitol Police did not immediately address the reports regarding the troops removed from the Capitol office buildings and sent to the building’s parking garages.