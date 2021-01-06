‘This is not good’: CT lawmakers give updates of protests, security breach from inside US Capitol

D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s representatives in the House and Senate are giving live updates on their social media pages of the developing situation at the Capitol in D.C. Wednesday.

Lawmakers were on lockdown in the Capitol as protesters stormed the Hill.

At 2:51 p.m., Nexstar reports, “Lawmakers are being evacuated from the U.S. Capitol after protesters breached security and entered the building.”

Rep. Jim Himes tweeted at 2:33 p.m. that police have told the House members to prepare to “get under our chairs in the chamber” and “get behind our seats.” He goes on to say “there is no ‘behind our seats.'”

At 2:37 p.m. he added that police have asked the members of the House to “get gas masks out as there has been tear gas used in the rotunda.”

Police have asked us to get gas masks out as there has been tear gas used in the rotunda. — Jim Himes (@jahimes) January 6, 2021

Police have just told us to be prepared to get under our chairs in the chamber. They’ve placed guards in the galleries.



Lieutenant advising us to be prepared to get behind our seats. There is no behind our seats. — Jim Himes (@jahimes) January 6, 2021

Senator Richard Blumenthal has reported just after 3 p.m., “I’ve been evacuated. I’m Safe. This is a sad day for America.”

Fortunately, all the Republican anti-democratic antics—demagogic falsehoods & fantasies—can’t create an alternate universe. Joe Biden will be President on January 20th. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 6, 2021

In a Facebook video, Rep. Jahana Hayes says she is sheltering in place safely in her office at the Capitol.

She said of the protesters, “People have a right to object. But this level of disruption and violence is unacceptable as part of any objection.”

She goes on to say, “This is not good. I don’t know how else to characterize it. I have my son here in D.C. with me and he’s looking out the window wondering why there are police everywhere and there are firetrucks and sirens. And this is not good.”