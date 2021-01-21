CT Rep. Jim Himes calling on Congress to pass Biden’s nearly $2-trillion COVID relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) is calling on Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s nearly $2-trillion COVID-19 plan.

It included $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $130-billion for school reopening efforts, $160-billion to build a national vaccine program and boost testing, and hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for cash-strapped state and local governments.

Rep. Himes said, “It’s a big plan but it’s about making sure vaccines get out there rapidly. That’s important. They’re not getting out there rapidly enough. And, of course, economic restoration: making sure people have money to pay the rent, making sure small businesses have access to capital so they can make it through these next few months before we get the bulk of the population vaccinated.”

Himes says there’s no time to waste and that it can’t take months to pass like the previous relief packages.