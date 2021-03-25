CT Senator Murphy advocates for stronger gun control laws on Senate floor

(WTNH)– Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy delivered remarks on the Senate floor Thursday morning honoring the victims of gun violence and advocating for stronger gun control laws.

“Every single day, there’s over 100 people dying right now. I don’t think America has ever seen this rate of gun violence with the exception of wartime in our history,” said Murphy. “This doesn’t happen anywhere else in the high-income world. No other nation permits this level of gun violence. Don’t tell me it’s the price of admission to America. Don’t tell me it’s not preventable. Don’t tell me it’s inevitable. It only happens here.”

New gun control measures recently passed in the House but are unlikely to gain Senate approval.