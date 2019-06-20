Democrats push for gun background checks

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The House of Representatives passed a bill requiring universal background checks for gun purchases nearly four months ago.

Since then, congressional Democrats say more than 11,000 people have died from gunshots.

“The minute it is passed and put into operation, these numbers will go down,” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy said. For Murphy, the fight to implement what he calls common-sense gun reforms is personal. 26 teachers and young students were killed in Connecticut’s Sandy Hook elementary.

It’s also personal for former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head in 2011. “We must never stop fighting. Fight fight fight,” she said.

Even though polls show 90% of Americans support universal background checks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking the bill by refusing to call for a vote.

“Senator McConnell calls himself the grim reaper, we cannot accept that,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said.​​​​​​​

“And he’s proud, proud of it. To call himself the grim reaper to bury legislation. But first of all, I don’t think that’s funny and people in Nevada and across the country don’t think that’s funny,” Nevada Senator Cortez Mastro said.

Republican Leadership and gun rights groups have not reacted to the latest push from Democrats, and show no sign of changing their position.