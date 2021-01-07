FBI offering reward for info related to suspected pipe bombs found at DNC, RNC HQ in DC

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington DC field office is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people/person responsive for suspected pipe bombs found in DC on Wednesday.

Reports of “two suspected pipe bombs with wires” were reported to multiple law enforcement agencies around 1 p.m.

The bombs were at the Republican National Committee headquarters and the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

If you have any information concerning the incident or you recognize the person in the surveillance footage, contact the FBI toll-free tip like at 1-800-Call-FBI or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for the pipe bombs.

The suspected pipe bombs were found in DC just hours before a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters breached Capitol Hill security, forcing lawmakers, staffers, and reporters to shelter in undisclosed locations until the building was secured by police. The attack happening just as Congress was in the process of affirming Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Once the building was secured, lawmakers returned to their joint session where they ultimately certified Joe Biden’s presidential election win.