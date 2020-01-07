Sen. Blumenthal calls out Trump for not consulting congress prior to ordering airstrike that killed Iranian general

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal continues to call out President Trump for not consulting with Congress prior to the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Blumenthal and other Democratic lawmakers want the Intelligence reports the President used to justify the drone attack to be declassified.
Republicans are standing by the President’s decision.
Sen. Blumental believes more transparency is needed moving forward.
“The Administration owes Congress, but more importantly the American people, an explanation into why now and what’s next — and what the strategy is to avoid stumbling head first into a major military confrontation and possibly war.”– Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT – D)