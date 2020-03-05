Sen. Blumenthal to receive the First Amendment Defender Award

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., smiles as he speaks to attorney general nominee Loretta Lynch on Capitol Hill in Washington. Connecticuts Department of Insurance is playing a major role in a deal that would create the nations largest health insurer. Blumenthal wants federal authorities to review the […]

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is set to receive the First Amendment Defender Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation Thursday evening.

Blumenthal will be honored at the 30th annual recognition of First Amendment champions.

The award is presented to an individual or an organization that takes a public stand in support of press freedom.

At a time when press freedoms and access have been under attack, Sen. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut has stood tall for the rights of journalists to do their jobs and inform the public. He has an impressive record of fighting for the truth and defending the public’s need to know. – Jerry Walsh, RTDNF chairman and Vice President of local content development for Nexstar Broadcasting

Sen. Blumenthal is currently serving his second term in the U.S. Senate representing Connecticut. Previously he served five terms at CT’s Attorney General, fighting for individuals against large and powerful special interests. Among other things, he is being honored for his relentless work eradicating corruption in state government and making state contracting accountable, fair, honest, and transparent.

Blumenthal joins such honorees as the news show 60 Minutes, David Muir of ABC News, Steve Andrews of WFLA-TV, Lori Montenegro of Telemundo, Barbara Maushard of Hearst Television, and Robert (Bob) Horner of NBC News.