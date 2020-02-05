Senator Murphy, Blumenthal highlight gun violence, military veteran suicide prevention with choice of State of the Union guests

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — Each year, members of the Connecticut delegation are allowed to bring a guest to the State of the Union. Tuesday, Senator Murphy and Senator Blumenthal brought guests who drew attention to gun violence and suicide prevention.

At Senator Chris Murphy’s side tonight, a woman who turned her grief into action.

Deborah Davis’s son, Philip Samuel, was 20-years-old when he was shot and killed in 2010. Following her son’s death, she became an organizer with ‘Mothers United Against Violence.’

The group provides support for victims of gun violence and their families.

Senator Murphy says he chose Davis as his SOTU guest to bring attention to the issue of gun violence.

Nearly a year ago, a universal background checks bill passed in the U.S. House. Murphy is now calling on the Senate Majority Leader to bring it up for a vote in the Senate.

“I want to make sure that as we move past the impeachment debate, that we’re getting back to the pieces of legislation that are ready to go in the Senate, that could make a real difference in people’s lives.” – Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)

Senator Richard Blumenthal chose to highlight the issue of veteran’s suicide.

He brought Christopher Reeb of Weston, whose nephew, Staff Sargeant Tyler Reeb, took his own life in October following multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A decorated Marine Corps sniper, Tyler Reeb grew up in New Canaan and had a young daughter. His family members were in D.C. this week to advocate on behalf of veterans.