WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Standing feet away from Senate offices, Kimberly Rubio, mother of Lexi Rubio, shared with a crowd of protesters what happened to her daughter inside a Uvalde, Texas classroom.

“Her cause of death, gunshot wound to the head,” Rubio said.

Hundreds impacted by the Uvalde and Highland Park shootings came to Washington Wednesday to make an emotional call to ban assault weapons.

“My little girl fought and fought there at the school, till she couldn’t no more,” Javier Cazares, father of Jackie Cazares, said.

“I promise you, I promise you, you do not want this to happen to you,” Angel Garza, stepfather of Amerie Garza, said.

The organization, March Fourth, brought supporters and family members of the victims to Washington D.C. to demand change.

“We have one voice and one message, which is to federally ban assault weapons now,” Kitty Bradtner, March Fourth Founder, said.

Rep. Brad Schneider says the U.S must stop gun violence.

“Highland Park is an experience something no community should ever experience,” Schneider said.

Democrats, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) came out in support and agree that the recent gun control legislation is only a small step forward.

“We have finally become stronger than the gun lobby, now nothing can stop us,” Murphy said.

“Somebody’s second amendment rights does not cancel somebody else’s right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Duckworth said.

These participants and lawmakers are confident a ban on assault-style weapons will make the country safer.