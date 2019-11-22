Watch: Dog ‘drives’ in circles for an hour in Florida cul-de-sac

(WPBF/CNN) — A dog in Florida decided to take the family car for a drive.
Well, what actually happened was the owner left the dog in a running car and it took off, driving in reverse, in circles.
A video shows the car moving in circles in a cul-de-sac in Port St. Lucie around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. If you look closely, you can see a driver–well, sort of.
“First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I’m like okay what are they doing? And the cops came and I’m like ‘okay!'” said a witness, Anne Sabol. “Then the fire department showed up and I’m like ‘okay!'”
Turns out, the human driver left the car running when he stepped out for a moment. Police said the car was left in reverse, with the dog inside.
“I saw this car going around in a circle and it was doing it for about an hour. And when the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like ‘they should give that thing a license,'” Sabol said.
You can see the tire tread marks on the street, and a mailbox that got in the way and got smashed.
The owner of the mailbox said the dog’s owner promised to replace it.
