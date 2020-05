Stocks are swinging up and down in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as depressing data on the economy continues to roll in.

Technology stocks keep pushing higher, with Microsoft, Apple and other giants continuing their nearly unstoppable run even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. That helped offset losses elsewhere in the market, and the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern time. Earlier, it had erased a gain of 0.8% to swing to a loss of 0.4%.