Watch: Kylo Ren attempts to recruit baby Mandalorian to the ‘dark side’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WFLA) — A young California boy dressed as the popular “Mandalorian” was nearly recruited to the dark side at Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.

Not only did little Logan get to show up in full Mandalorian cosplay (that his dad made), he also got to live a “Star Wars” fan’s dream meeting hero, Rey, and her adversary, Kylo Ren.

“You should be proud to serve the First Order,” Kylo told him before a stormtrooper officially welcomed him in.

Emanuel told WFLA, this was Logan’s first visit to Galaxy’s Edge and will definitely be remembered for a long time!

You can see more pictures from the Logans’ trip to Galaxy’s Edge on their cosplay Instagram account along with more handmade costumes and their own personal “Baby Yoda” figures.