WATCH LIVE: Times Square, New York on New Year’s Eve

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in New York. If ever a year’s end seemed like cause for celebration, 2020 might be it. Yet the coronavirus scourge that dominated the year is also looming over New Year’s festivities and forcing officials worldwide to tone them down. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

(WTNH) — While New Year’s Eve celebrations will look different this year, communities around the world can tune in to a look at Times Square in New York as 2021 arrives.

A Wishing Wall was set up in Times Square inviting people online to submit their goals and dreams for the new year. Those wishes will be printed onto the confetti that will be dropped at midnight tonight.

New Year events in Connecticut are using different ways to celebrate due to COVID-19, but they plan to celebrate no less.

Waterbury’s New Year’s Day fireworks was moved to Saturday due to inclement weather. The fireworks show will now be displayed Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will be streamed on Post University’s website.

Some businesses say they’ll be busy while others just cannot wait for 2020 and this pandemic to be over.

Watch the video above for a view of Times Square in New York and start the countdown to the new year!