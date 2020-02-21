Watch: Texas father hears son’s heartbeat in transplant recipient

(ABC) — Matthew Spahn was a track star from Brenham, Texas. At track meets, his dad, Jordan, would run right alongside him, cheering him on.

At just 21 years old, Matthew’s life was tragically cut short when he was hit by a car while walking home.

Matthew was an organ donor and Kristi Russ received his heart. Matthew’s father got a chance to hear his son’s heartbeat again.

As he listens, Kristi puts her hand on that father’s shoulder, and that dad says he could just imagine what his son is doing.

“He’s probably out there running laps,” Jordan said.

His son, the runner, and Kristi are grateful for his heart.

“So peaceful and it was something we all needed,” Jordan said.

Kristi is grateful not only for the heart but for that family.

Kristi said, “So thankful and blessed to have them in our lives. It’s like at the end of the rainbow, you find a pot of gold, for me, that’s how it is.”