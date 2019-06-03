Watch the Capitol Report Recap

(WTNH) — On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., News 8’s Mark Davis, George Colli and Tom Dudchik were joined by a panel of guests right here for a special streaming only show: Capitol Report Recap.
WATCH:
The live show focuses on recapping the 2019 legislative session and the work still before lawmakers.
Related content: Lawmakers begin state budget debate
This includes coverage of the current budget of $43 billion over the next two years including the following potential new legislation:
- Plastic bag tax
- Digital download tax hike to 6.35%
- Meals tax would be 1% towards the teacher pension costs
- Alcoholic beverages tax
- “Mansion” tax on $2.5 million dollar home sales
- Nicotine vaping cartridges tax
- Sales tax on parking
- Sales tax on cleaning services
- Increase in ride sharing fee and more
This special streaming show is brought to you by CT Realtors®
