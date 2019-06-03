Watch the Capitol Report Recap

(WTNH) — On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., News 8’s Mark Davis, George Colli and Tom Dudchik were joined by a panel of guests right here for a special streaming only show: Capitol Report Recap.

WATCH:

The live show focuses on recapping the 2019 legislative session and the work still before lawmakers.

This includes coverage of the current budget of $43 billion over the next two years including the following potential new legislation:

Plastic bag tax

Digital download tax hike to 6.35%

Meals tax would be 1% towards the teacher pension costs

Alcoholic beverages tax

“Mansion” tax on $2.5 million dollar home sales

Nicotine vaping cartridges tax

Sales tax on parking

Sales tax on cleaning services

Increase in ride sharing fee and more

