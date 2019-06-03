Watch the Capitol Report Recap

Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
(WTNH) —  On Wednesday, June 5th at 4 p.m., News 8’s Mark Davis, George Colli and Tom Dudchik were joined by a panel of guests right here for a special streaming only show: Capitol Report Recap.

The live show focuses on recapping the 2019 legislative session and the work still before lawmakers.

This includes coverage of the current budget of $43 billion over the next two years including the following potential new legislation:

  • Plastic bag tax
  • Digital download tax hike to 6.35%
  • Meals tax would be 1% towards the teacher pension costs
  • Alcoholic beverages tax
  • “Mansion” tax on $2.5 million dollar home sales
  • Nicotine vaping cartridges tax
  • Sales tax on parking
  • Sales tax on cleaning services
  • Increase in ride sharing fee and more

==

