Water main break causing discolored water to some Hamden residents

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some residents in Hamden are reporting that discolored water is coming out of their faucets.

The Regional Water Authority said the issued was caused by a water main break on Armory Street on Friday night.

Crews are working to fix the issue.

In the meantime, residents should let the cold water run from the highest faucet in their residence (like a second-story bathroom) for five to 10 minutes to clear out internal plumbing.

“Discolored water comes from naturally occurring minerals in the pipes that are stirred up following activity that has disturbed the direction or rate of flow in the water main,” a spokesperson said to News 8. “We recommend customers wait until the water clears before drinking it and washing laundry. The discolored water is temporary and is expected clear overnight.”