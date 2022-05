GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Guilford Fire Department is responding to a water rescue call at Lake Quonnipaug. Dive teams from other surrounding towns, including Middletown and Branford, were also called to the scene.

A kayaker overturned and struggled to stay on the surface, then went under, according to the Guilford Fire Department.

