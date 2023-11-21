ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died after an incident Tuesday morning at a boat launch in Enfield, according to police.

Police said officers and a local dive team responded to the South River Street Boat Launch, also known as Donald W. Barnes Boat Launch, just after midnight to check on a suicidal person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 63-year-old man who appeared to be intoxicated. Police then began to negotiate with him before the man rapidly drove his truck into the river.

Police said divers were able to locate the man in the submerged vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.