Waterbury couple found dead were also leaders at a New Haven church

News

by: LaSalle Blanks News8 Reporter

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a tough couple of days at the RIM City Church in New Haven.

Members of the congregation dealing with the loss of a husband and wife — Eric S. Jones and LaRhonda Jones. They were the couple found dead in the bedroom of their condo in Waterbury this week of apparent gunshot wounds. Police have not revealed any details surrounding the circumstances of their deaths. That’s still being investigated. But, they have said a gun was found in the room.

Eric S. Jones was a retired New Haven police officer. He served in the force for 20 years before retiring in 2012. LaRhonda Jones was an assistant pastor at the church.

He’s described as being a great guy and she’s described as someone with a big heart who loved helping others, especially children.

“The church is devastated, devastated,” said Denarian Gordon, Sr., the senior pastor at the church who performed the couple’s marriage ceremony a year ago. “We’re all in a state of shock, disbelief.”

The couple was found Thursday after LaRhonda didn’t show up for work in Cheshire. Her company called police asking them to do a welfare check. That’s when police made the grisly discoveries.

“We were just with her Wednesday night,” said Pastor Gordon. “We were all here laughing and talking……it is unbelievable.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury couple found dead were also leaders at a New Haven church

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury couple found dead were also leaders at a New Haven church"

Protesters rush field at halftime of Yale-Harvard game

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters rush field at halftime of Yale-Harvard game"

Yale, Harvard students protest universities' fossil fuel investments

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale, Harvard students protest universities' fossil fuel investments"

Yale vs. Harvard game recap

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale vs. Harvard game recap"

Students storm field at halftime of Harvard-Yale to protest

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Students storm field at halftime of Harvard-Yale to protest"

News 8 & Heav'nly Donuts hold food drive to benefit Connecticut Food Bank

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 & Heav'nly Donuts hold food drive to benefit Connecticut Food Bank"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss