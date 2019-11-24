Waterbury couple found dead were also leaders at a New Haven church

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a tough couple of days at the RIM City Church in New Haven.

Members of the congregation dealing with the loss of a husband and wife — Eric S. Jones and LaRhonda Jones. They were the couple found dead in the bedroom of their condo in Waterbury this week of apparent gunshot wounds. Police have not revealed any details surrounding the circumstances of their deaths. That’s still being investigated. But, they have said a gun was found in the room.

Eric S. Jones was a retired New Haven police officer. He served in the force for 20 years before retiring in 2012. LaRhonda Jones was an assistant pastor at the church.

He’s described as being a great guy and she’s described as someone with a big heart who loved helping others, especially children.

“The church is devastated, devastated,” said Denarian Gordon, Sr., the senior pastor at the church who performed the couple’s marriage ceremony a year ago. “We’re all in a state of shock, disbelief.”

The couple was found Thursday after LaRhonda didn’t show up for work in Cheshire. Her company called police asking them to do a welfare check. That’s when police made the grisly discoveries.

“We were just with her Wednesday night,” said Pastor Gordon. “We were all here laughing and talking……it is unbelievable.”